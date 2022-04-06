WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who stole one bike from a Wichita Falls bike shop, then fled on a second bike stolen from a nearby house after employees chased him down, pleaded guilty to two charges.

Thomas Wagoner was given five years probation for burglary and a drug possession charge.

On March 20, 2020, employees of Endurance House on Taft reported a man stole a bicycle from the outdoor display and fled on it on the trail along Holliday Creek.

They chased after him, caught up with him and got the bike, but he took off on foot, with one employee still chasing him.

The suspect took a second bike from inside a resident’s garage and got away.

About 20 minutes later, an officer spotted a man matching the description riding a green bicycle near Midwestern and Kirk and took him into custody. It turned out the second stolen bike had also been purchased from Endurance House.

The owner said she had left the door open so her cats could come in and out while she was making frequent trips to the hospital to see her sick husband.

Wagoner has previous convictions for theft.