WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of forcing his way into a home and stabbing a resident in the chest is sentenced to prison Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Devin Cohen was charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in his plea deal in 30th District Court for a three year prison term.

Wichita County Jail booking

Last January, police responded to a call from the 1500 block of 23rd Street about a man knocking on the door and stabbing the resident’s car tires in front.

When police arrived, the residents showed them video of the incident from their camera system. Police say it showed Cohen walking up and pounding on the door and holding a pocket knife.

When the resident opened the door, police say Cohen flipped open the pocket knife and raised to shoulder height then lunged at the resident. A struggle ensued and Cohen was knocked to the floor, then got up and stabbed the resident in his upper chest. No motive was given for the attack.

Cohen has been in jail on $250,000 bond since his arrest.

His 16 prior arrests include assault, resisting arrest and attempting to take an officer’s weapon.