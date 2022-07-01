WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested in a sex trafficking and child pornography operation is sentenced to prison after making a plea deal to have most of the charges dismissed.

Elijah Grant was sentenced in 30th District Court Friday, July 1, to 15 years prison for human trafficking, 10 years for possession of child pornography, and two years for two counts of possession or promotion of lewd material depicting a child. Twelve other charges were dropped in the plea according to records.

A year-long DPS investigation began in July 2020.

A codefendant, Yannah O’Brien, was sentenced earlier this year to five years prison.

Investigators alleged Grant took a child from Burkburnett to Houston and was planning to post ads for sex with the child on online sex escort sites.

Photos of the child performing sex acts were found in Grant’s phone, as well as, online escort ads of O’Brien.