WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 70-year-old Wichita Falls man is going back to serve more time in prison after his plea to assault of a county detention officer and violations of his sex offender reporting duties.

Wichita County Jail booking

Robert Dale Ware received two five year sentences to be served concurrently, according to records.

Ware was in the Wichita County Jail in June 2018 for failure to comply with lifetime sex offender registration requirements.

A detention officer said he told Ware he had to remove certain items from the wall of his cell, and Ware did not comply.

When the officer entered the cell he said Ware assaulted him, holding him by his shirt and neck while hitting him in the head several times.

Ware was convicted of rape in 1978, and after serving a 20-year sentence he was convicted for two other failure to comply with registration requirements.

His 17 arrests in Wichita County include aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats, and parole violations.