WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls man arrested last August on a charge of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl has pleaded to another charge and is sentenced to prison for seven years.

Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor compelling prostitution. One day before his plea hearing on this charge on February 17, 2023, a new charge of stalking the same victim was filed.

The date of the alleged stalking was July 14, 2019, the same day as the solicitation when Banks allegedly asked the girl if he could pay her $500 to perform a sexual act on her. Stalking also occurred on July 19, 2019, and the charge stated the conduct harassed, tormented, offended or embarrassed the victim.

The victim was later interviewed at her school about possible sexual abuse. The victim was then taken to Patsy’s House where a forensic interview was conducted.

The victim said that Banks offered her $500 for a sex act and that he had done this on multiple occasions.

When authorities contacted the victim’s mother she said that the victim had told her what had happened and had shared an audio recording from Banks with her.