WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Five and a half years after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested in a Wichita Falls motel room, a San Antonio man has agreed to a plea deal and prison sentence.

Jason Kyle Sanchez, 30, remains jailed on a $100,000 bond for indecency with a child by contact.

According to documents, he signed an agreement to plead guilty for a 12-year prison term, and is now set to enter his formal plea Friday in 78th District Court.

A police investigation began in March 2020 after the girl told her mother she did not want to be around Sanchez anymore, and then gave details of alleged incidents in a motel in 2017 when she and her sister stayed overnight with him. The victim later described the incident in a follow-up interview at Patsy’s House.

Police said Sanchez was interviewed over the phone and denied any wrongdoing with the victim. He also told authorities that he remembered that day, but he didn’t make her stay in the bed with him, and that she “could have stayed in any bed that she wanted to.”

According to his arrest affidavit, Sanchez was previously charged with indecency with a child involving a separate victim in a case near San Antonio.