WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking two officers and biting a third after he had been tased three times after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.

Johnny Wayne Smith is jailed on more than $80,000 bonds on five charges.

On Sunday, January 8, about 11:30 a.m. police responded to a house in the 1600 block of Hawes where the victim said Smith came and pulled a knife and threatened to kill or injure him.

Police retrieved a knife from inside the house, and when they began to put Smith into custody, they said he began to resist and was tased, then tased again as he continued to resist.

They said it took a third tasing before he finally stopped resisting.

But once they put him in a patrol car, officers said he began resisting again, kicking two officers in the legs and biting another on a finger, and they finally put him in leg restraints.