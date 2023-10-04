WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said beat his elderly father with a baseball bat in April has now been charged with assault of a police officer.

The charge came after he allegedly became combative and angry when asked what he was doing at a home when the owner was in the hospital.

Steven Doyle Smith has been jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of Glendale Drive on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. They said they found Smith, and he told them he had recently moved out of the home and was there to visit his parents.

He said he got spare keys out of the mailbox to enter the house.

As they continued to question him, they said Smith became angry. After being told he needed to leave, they said he became angry again and advanced on an officer with his fists clenched and told him he was going to hit him.

Officers restrained him and secured him in handcuffs.

Smith has a court hearing on Friday on another assault charge.

In that incident, police said Smith’s 88-year-old father was beaten with a baseball bat as he sat in a recliner at his home on Glendale Drive.