WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who led officers in a pickup, nearly hitting one and then hitting a parked vehicle, takes a plea deal for probation.

Luis Escobedo, 42, was placed on five years probation and fined $750 according to court records.

Records also show a second charge of interfering with an officer was earlier dropped, and a charge of leaving the scene of an accident is still shown as pending.

In June 2021, police were investigating a family violence case on Pershing Drive in which the suspect left the scene. While there, officers said a truck driven by Escobedo arrived, and the suspect was in the passenger. They told Escobedo to stop the truck and the passenger to get out.

Officers said Escobedo began cursing them as he took off at a high rate of speed, and an officer attempting to remove the passenger was momentarily caught in the window and almost hit. They said Escobedo ran into another vehicle and continued fleeing.

Police said Escobedo called the next day to tell them he did not stop because he did nothing wrong and did not want to get beat up like he has seen on television. They said he called a second time and his story changed several times then he admitted he fled and dropped the suspect off somewhere so officers could not find him.

Escobedo has a previous conviction for evading and four arrests for family violence.