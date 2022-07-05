WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who burglarized the church that had been providing him meals, then reported the burglary and brought back the stolen sound equipment, is sentenced after pleading guilty.

Christopher Merriman, 49, was sentenced to nine months state jail for that burglary and had two other burglary charges dismissed.

According to police reports, Merriman committed at least three burglaries within five days in February.

Wichita County Jail booking

The burglary at the First Church of God at 3200 Cheryl was the last of the three and a church employee said a window on the back door had been broken out and a Yamaha soundboard taken.

He said Merriman, whom he knew because the church had been feeding him, came to him at the church and told him someone had broken in and showed him the broken window. He said Merriman then confessed that he was the one who had broken in, and went to the back of the church and brought the soundboard to him.

Police say Merriman also confessed to them he had taken the soundboard.

Merriman had also been charged with two burglaries of the same Stripes store four and two days before the church burglary.

On February 10, a glass in a door was broken and cigarettes were reported taken.

Two days later, the same store was broken into, by breaking the glass in the other side of the door.

Both those charges are dismissed.