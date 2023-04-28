WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who killed a man who threw his body over his girlfriend to protect her from gunshots has pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault.

Patrick Osborn made a plea deal this morning in 78th District Court for 45 years in prison for murder, 20 years for aggravated assault and 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences will be served together. The sentence range for murder is 5-99 years or life.

29-year-old Curtis Day died after police say Osborn began firing multiple shots at Day’s girlfriend in a house on Pearl Avenue on January 10, 2021. The woman was also wounded but survived.

Police said Osborn gave no reason for the shooting other than that he was on meth and feeling very paranoid and thought the other couple in the house were talking about him and planning something.

Osborn was found near the scene several hours later.

Osborn’s girlfriend, Sherelle Maxwell, was also in the house and was arrested after police said she lied when she told them Osborn was not in the house when the shooting took place. She received 24 days in jail for making a false statement.

Osborn was on parole at the time of the shooting, and his mother testified in one of his hearings he has a young son.