WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who tried to stab a grocery store employee over a stolen burrito is going to prison.

Alexander Williams pleaded guilty Friday, November 3, 2023, in the 30th District Court on two charges.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for robbery and one year for identity fraud. The two sentences will be served at the same time.

He was arrested last March when police were called and told that several people were holding down a man who had tried to stab a loss prevention officer and other people at the United Supermarket on Iowa Park Road.

Officers found Williams near the bathroom being restrained by employees.

Employees told police Williams had come inside, and a customer bought him a burrito because Williams said he did not have any money.

They said Williams immediately ate the burrito and started to leave, but then came back in the store and took another burrito and walked out. The loss prevention officer told him to stop and said Williams backed away, so he grabbed his arm and the two fell to the ground and began struggling.

The officer said Williams pulled out a knife and swung it at him, but he was able to knock it out of Williams’ hand.

He told police he feared for his life and that Williams was trying to kill him over a burrito.

Police retrieved the knife and arrested Williams, who had a conviction for burglary in 2015.