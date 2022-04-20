WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four young men who were charged with the theft and destruction of a horse honoring two former McNiel Middle School students is back in jail for allegedly violating terms of his probation sentence.

Zachary Kaiser of Bowie was the first of the four to plead guilty.

Last November, he was given four years probation and a $4,000 fine.

He was booked back into Wichita County Jail Wednesday, April 20, for numerous alleged violations, including: consuming alcohol in February and March; failing to avoid persons of harmful character by living with a convicted felon; failing to report to his probation officer in December, January and February; failing to be employed; failing to stay within Wichita County – specifically he was living with his girlfriend in Graham (terms state he can not leave Wichita or Montague Counties without prior approval); failing to notify the probation officer he was moving from Bowie. Also, he was in Nocona playing golf on March 19 after being told on March 18 to return to Wichita County; failing to complete community service hours; and failing to pay fees.

Two other defendants in the theft of the horse honoring slain student Lauren Landavazo and wounded friend Makayla Smith have pleaded guilty for fines and probation. A fourth has a trial set for August.

The Forever Horse was created in memory of Landavazo, who was shot and killed, and her friend Makayla, who was wounded, while walking home from school.

In October of 2020, the statue was ripped from its base in front of McNiel Middle School and was later found inside a barn in Clay County.