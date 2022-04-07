WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on nine of his charges of assaults of women and other related crimes.

Police said since 2019 they have filed 13 cases against Jake Kyle for assaults of his ex wife and his ex-girlfriend or other crimes related to harming or threatening a woman.

Among his charges are six assaults, a terroristic threat, criminal mischief when he kicked in his ex-wife’s door, retaliation against the ex-wife, breaking and entering to assault the victim, breaking and entering to destroy her cell phone, damaging his ex-girlfriend’s car, house windows and other property.

Two other cases involved assault of a bouncer at a bar and assault of a customer in a bar who reported him for having sex with a woman in the public bathroom.

In addition to his new convictions, Kyle has previous convictions for assault by choking, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of violation of a protective order and, in Archer County, convictions for family violence assault and interference with a 9-1-1 call.

He was in and out of jail until October 2021, when his bonds were set at around $475,000. Before that he had bonded out six times on 14 charges in about five months.

In an attempt to get a bond reduction, his attorney called his father as a witness, who testified his son had been provoked by the victim, and his problem was that he fell for her tactics.

The bond reduction was denied when the judge agreed releasing him would put his victims at risk.