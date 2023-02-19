WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Deputies arrested Steve McClurg Saturday and charged him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the report, shortly before midnight, a deputy stopped a white Honda, driven by McClurg, for speeding on Seymour Highway.

During their investigation, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity and had a canine officer conduct an air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. After the dog alerted for the presence of narcotics, a probable cause search found multiple baggies containing a white crystal-like substance.

They also found a digital scale, and multiple needles, some used, with the same crystal-like substance on them. McClurg was arrested and transported to jail. He is charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000 and he remained in jail custody Sunday.

McClurg has been arrested 26 times since 1984 on charges including, burglary, disorderly conduct, and drugs.