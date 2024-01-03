WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The only defendant to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death of Jason Baum was back in Wichita Falls on Wednesday to request a new attorney to take over the appeal of his conviction and life sentence.

Martez Travon Vrana, 24, of Wichita Falls, was found guilty by a Wichita County jury of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to life behind bars for his role in the fatal shooting of Jason Baum during an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Vrana was transferred from the Ferguson Unit in Midway, where he’s been serving his sentence, and booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, on a bench warrant for a hearing in the 78th District Court set for Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The hearing was scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 78th District Court; however, due to a power outage at the Wichita County Courthouse, the hearing was moved to another courtroom.

78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy granted Vrana’s request to appoint Abe Factor as his attorney during the appeal process, which is currently ongoing in the 14th Court of Appeals out of Houston.

Factor is an experienced criminal defense attorney based in Fort Worth. According to his website, Factor has handled more than 850 appellate cases, some of which have made it to the United States Supreme Court.

A motion to substitute counsel for Vrana was filed with the 14th Court of Appeals on November 15, 2023, requesting that Factor take the place of John Sickels, Vrana’s court-appointed defense attorney during his capital murder trial and thus far in the appeal process, in the interest of justice.

The brief filed by Sickels in March 2023 and the response from the prosecution have already been submitted to the court, and a decision is pending.

Factor, who was hired to take over Vrana’s appeal, said that if the result of Vrana’s trial is affirmed by the 14th Court of Appeals, he would petition the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals for a discretionary review of the case.

If the verdict is reversed, Factor said he would expect the prosecution to request a review, during which he would represent Vrana.

Factor said he expects the process to take about a year.

Initially, four suspects, including Vrana, were arrested for Baum’s murder. However, one of the suspects, a juvenile, was ultimately not charged.

Vrana was the only defendant of the initial four to go to trial. During testimony, the prosecution argued that although it wasn’t Vrana who shot Baum, he was the organizer of the robbery that led to his death.

Recap of Vrana’s capital murder trial

Vrana took the stand in his own defense, testifying that he was simply driving his friends to buy some marijuana and that he had no knowledge of the plans his friends intended to carry out.

The jury took little more than 20 minutes to return a guilty verdict, automatically sentencing Vrana to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Two other defendants elected to accept plea bargains rather than go to trial. Dimonique McKinney pled guilty in March 2023 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Sammy Worthy pled guilty in July 2021 and received a 25-year sentence.