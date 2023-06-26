Maxie Green’s license to issue bail bonds has been revoked in Wichita County.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local bail bondsman Maxie Green’s legal problems continue, the latest being the revocation of his license to issue bail bonds in Wichita County.

The Wichita County Bail Bond Board voted last week to revoke his license for allegedly trying to solicit bail bonds from inmates. That allegedly occurred while he was in jail last summer on a charge of hindering a law enforcement officer who was trying to serve outstanding warrants on his girlfriend.

The solicitation of business allegedly happened the same day he was arrested.

Green is listed as doing business in Wichita County as A to Z Bail Bonds, Bailmaxx and Jail Break Bail Bonds.

Green can appeal the revocation of his license to district court within 30 days of the decision.

State law regulating bail bonds prohibits bondsmen from soliciting business in any building in which prisoners are detained.

Green was booked into jail last September following the bail bond board hearing. He had been arrested less than a month before on the charge of hindering the apprehension of a known felon.

A Texas Ranger said he was attempting to find and serve warrants from Wichita and Lampasas counties on a woman, and he obtained information that she could be staying with her boyfriend, Green, at a home in the 5100 block of Tower Drive.

The affidavit said Green denied she was in the house, then admitted she was there when the Ranger informed him she had been tracked there and that Green was aware she had outstanding arrest warrants.

According to the complaint filed by the sheriff’s office on soliciting, Green used a jail phone to call someone outside the jail, who then set up a three-way call with inmates to arrange bail bonds.

Another alleged violation is that Green talked to a female inmate on one of the calls, which violates jail policy prohibiting interaction between male and female inmates.

During the hearing, Green said he had “done nothing wrong outside the law.”

After the hearing last September, board members said an investigation would probably have to be conducted by an outside agency, possibly the Texas Rangers.

Green has previous arrests on record in both Wichita and Archer Counties.

In May 2019, Green was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attempted to use force against a woman who would not hand over the title of her car and money Green said she owed him. That charge was later dropped.

In 2013, Green was placed on an eight-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty in Archer County to a charge of injury to a child. He had first been charged with aggravated sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl.

The girl claimed Green took off her clothes and molested her and that Green made her “pinky promise” not to tell anyone.

In September 2012, Green was arrested for allegedly tampering with a witness after police said he attempted to bribe a woman by telling her he would take care of her financially if she said an alleged assault never happened.