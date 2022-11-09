BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is arrested after her baby tests positive for meth at birth.

Ashley Sanberg Wichita County Jail mugshot

Ashley Sanberg, 24, is charged with child endangerment. The baby was born at United Regional on August 22.

Police and Child Protective Services were notified that both the newborn and mother tested positive for meth. Police obtained hospital and drug testing lab results in October confirming the initial tests and an arrest warrant was served Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Police said while at the Burkburnett Police Department, Sanberg voluntarily admitted she smoked meth while knowing she was pregnant.

Sanberg has a previous arrest for possession of a controlled substance and convictions for DWI and theft over $2,500 in 2021, and a trailer.