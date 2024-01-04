WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls mother has been jailed on a $20,000 bond after her two children tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities.

Andrea Arizola is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Police were notified by a Child Protective Services case manager on Nov. 3, 2023, that Arizola was suspected of using cocaine around her eight and 13-year-old children in their apartment on Redwood.

A urine and hair sample from Arizola showed a positive test result for cocaine.

Samples from the two children were then tested and both showed positive results.

Court records show Arizola has convictions for resisting arrest and theft and several arrests including injury to a child and three for public intoxication.