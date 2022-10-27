WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman after she allegedly threatened to kill her son during an argument about a taillight.

Clark

According to the arrest affidavit, on October 26, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., police were sent to the 1800 block of Huff Street for a family disturbance. The victim called the police to report that his mother had a gun and was threatening to kill him.

The adult victim said he lives with his mother, Jean Clark, and said they were arguing over the cost of a taillight. He said the argument got heated and Jean grabbed a pistol from off the fridge, inserted a loaded magazine, and stated she was going to kill him or herself.

The victim said he felt threatened, so he went to the front yard and called the police. A witness at the scene told the same story as the victim. Jean told police her son is very rude and hateful to her and said she is tired of arguing with him.

She admitted to grabbing the gun and inserting the magazine during their argument. Police found the gun, a loaded magazine, and a bag of bullets on the fridge. Jean was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault- Family Violence. Her bond was set at $25,000 by a judge.

The report noted there were two juvenile children inside the house.