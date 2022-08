WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by.

Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area.

Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit by bullets.

Police have no description of a suspect or vehicle at this time.

No injuries were reported.