WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man has been indicted on a money laundering charge from 2021 in which a deputy said he found more than $100,000 in cash in the trunk of a car, along with a small amount of marijuana.

Davis secin was a passenger in a car stopped for improper lane travel on u.S. 287 by an interdiction deputy. The deputy said he could smell marijuana in the Infiniti sedan and did a search and found a backpack in the trunk. Inside, the deputy said, was just over $100,000 cash in banded bundles inside a vacuum sealed pouch and a Glock handgun with three fully loaded magazines.

The deputy said both men denied ownership of the cash and said they didn’t know why it was there. As the deputy was handcuffing the driver, he said secin took off running, and he was caught after a short chase.

Secin has already pleaded guilty to evading, and Records show no indictment on the driver.

However, the two men filed an appeal of an order seizing the cash and car, and in December the appeals court affirmed the seizures.