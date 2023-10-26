WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-agency investigation which included assistance from the Montague County Sheriff’s Office uncovered evidence of human trafficking at a restaurant south of Alvord on US 287.

Wednesday morning, October 25, 2023, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said it was acting on information from an investigation into human and narcotics trafficking and served a search warrant on the Punjabi Dhabba Restaurant.

Among the 10 local, state and federal agencies assisting in the operation were Montague County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency out of Fort Worth, Texas DPS and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Montague County Sheriff’s Office official, their office dispatched a K-9 unit to Wise County yesterday.

No information on arrests was released. Wise County jail records show one man was booked into jail this morning, October 26, 2023, on a charge of continuous smuggling of persons.

The Wise County Sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when appropriate.