IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back.

Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15%, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

His initial charges in March were evading arrest causing serious bodily injury and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Around 4:30 a.m. on March 22, Wichita Falls police said they were investigating a report of shots fired on the east side of town. They began pursuit of a vehicle they suspected was involved which sped into Iowa Park at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Two passengers bailed out of the car during the chase and officers chased them on foot and took them into custody.

At one point, police say the driver was speeding north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 287.

At the intersection of Victoria and East Highway Street in Iowa Park, police say he crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.