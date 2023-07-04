WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New information has been released on the armed robbery at the Murphy USA gas station on Archer City Highway Sunday night.

Wichita Falls Police said just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday, July 2, two masked suspects armed with weapons went into the gas station and took an unknown amount of money.

The suspects then left the scene in the clerk’s 2016 Gray Mazda 3 sedan. The vehicle was later discovered in Clay County destroyed by fire.

Officers were able to view video footage of the robbery and believe the suspects are white males.

Both suspects were wearing athletic shorts. One suspect wore a gray shirt, and the other wore a light-colored tank top.

The suspect in the gray shirt had tattoos on both forearms.

If you have any information on this crime or the suspects, call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000. You can also call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.