WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the suspects on the latest Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list is now in custody.

Amber Herring of Holliday was arrested after a traffic stop near Elwood and Gladiolus Monday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2023.

According to an affidavit, a Wichita Falls Police Department unit on patrol spotted a white Chrysler and a check showed it did not have insurance. The officer told the female passenger to exit and she was found to have the warrant on her family violence charge. The officer said a search turned up a bottle in her jacket pocket containing 1.5 grams of meth.

Herring, who has a record of child abuse, neglect and assault had been out on bond since November for her latest charge of family violence and then a new warrant was issued when her bond was withdrawn.

She has a pending charge for child abuse in February 2022 year when police said surveillance cameras at the Target store caught her hitting her 4-year-old daughter and slamming her into the grassy area of the parking lot.

The November arrest was for allegedly choking her teenage daughter after a birthday party. The girl said she lives with other family members and they were at a birthday party when Herring showed up and she could tell Herring was under the influence of narcotics.

She said she and Herring argued and Herring grabbed her throat and shoved her against the wall and choked her and scratched her face. Witnesses said another family member hit Herring on the head with a cell phone to stop the assault.

Police said the victim showed them a message from Herring that said, “You better not call the [expletive] cops or CPS [expletive]. I swear to [expletive] God, your life will be ruined.”

Herring has 17 arrests with several charges of child endangerment and family violence.

In 2010 police say a home one of her children was in was raided by police and drugs were found.

In 2013, Herring was sentenced to 20 months in state jail when police said she left a week-old infant alone in a motel room to go buy and smoke meth.