WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who got so inflamed about bed bugs in his motel room he set fire to his mattress was sentenced to prison after failing to take an anger management class while on probation.

Michael Culipher was arrested for arson in 2021 at the Catalina Motel on East Scott. Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw smoke and flames in the room and Culipher was sitting outside with soot on his face and hands.

They said he told them he used lighter fluid to set the mattress on fire because motel management would not do anything about the bed bugs.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2022, and it was suspended to five years probation.

Prosecutors said he had violated numerous conditions of his probation, including failure to complete an anger management course and using marijuana and alcohol several times.

They also said he still owes the $1,000 fine assessed in his probation.