WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—- Police have charged a mother and her boyfriend with child abuse. Briea Shields and Andre Rogers were arrested Saturday after officers were dispatched to United Regional Hospital to meet with Child Protective Services.

Five children, all under the age of 10, had “visible wounds and healing injuries,” according to the police affidavit . The C.P.S. investigator said the toddler had what appeared to be a liquid burn on her face with sores. The toddler was flown to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth due to the severity of the injuries.

Shields told investigators that Rogers ran hot water on the toddler’s face because she would not say the word “potty.” Hospital staff also noticed that the child was lethargic, septic, and hypothermic.

Police learned that C.P.S. had an opened case on the children in November when they lived in Dallas. The family recently relocated to Wichita Falls.

Investigators say the children appeared malnourished. Two of the older children told C.P.S. investigators that their mother’s boyfriend caused the injuries to the two-year-old. They also told investigators they had been beaten with belts and extension cords by their mother and Rogers.

Officers determined that Shields and Rogers knowingly caused bodily harm to the children. The sixth child in the household was a two-month-old baby, but the infant was reportedly unharmed.

Both Shields and Rogers remain in custody with a $100,000 bond.