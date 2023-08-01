WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her mother are arrested after police said a door was kicked open, a gun was displayed and two children were taken from a home.

Marcia Robinson is charged with burglary and burglary with intent to commit another felony and Dana Taylor is charged with burglary.

Police said around 12:30 pm Monday, July 31, a man called, yelling that he needed help because his wife was trying to break down the door. When police arrived at the home in the 5400 block of Prairie Lace Lane, the man said he and his wife, Marcia Robinson, were going through a divorce and she came to take their children from him. He said he would not let her in and she began yelling and kicking on the door. He said she kept kicking and prying until it split and she got one arm in and scratched his face, then got in and grabbed two of their three children and left.

The victim said Robinson came back about three hours later with her mother trying to break the door down again. When police arrived, they said both women were still there and were arrested.

The victim told officers both women got in the house and were forcibly removed and Taylor went to her car and came back with a gun. When she was told police were on their way back, he said Taylor put the gun back in her car. Police found a handgun in the front passenger door panel.