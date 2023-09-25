WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A mother who was placed on probation after pleading guilty to evading police with five unsecured children in the car is back in jail for allegedly violating her probation by endangering three of her children with drugs.

Zayryimonnia Hardeman was booked on Monday, September 25, 2023, and the three children were removed and placed in foster care by Child Protective Services after the county probation office made a routine check at her home.

Officers said she admitted to using cocaine that day. The children, ages one, five and six, all later tested positive for cocaine.

In addition, other alleged violations while she was on probation include the use of an opioid, lying that she had a prescription for her marijuana when she did not, swallowing oxycodone, use of cocaine, use of marijuana and other violations of probation.

She was placed on probation after the evading charge in 2019 when she tried to evade WFPD officers by swerving around cars and running a stop sign. Police found children ages two months to nine years in the car who were not properly secured.

Hardeman has 10 prior arrests which include assault and assault of an officer.