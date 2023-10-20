WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mother was sentenced after accepting a plea deal for driving drunk with her unrestrained five-year-old in the car while police say she was speeding in Wichita Falls last year.

Jasmine Aguilar pleaded for a two-year term suspended to five years probation with an $850 fine, and her license is suspended for 180 days.

A DPS trooper said she observed a Mazda traveling at 94 mph in the 75 mph zone and pulled it over.

The trooper said Aguilar’s five-year-old son was sitting on the edge of the right rear seat, unsecured.

The trooper said Aguilar’s one-year-old son was also in the rear seat but was in a child safety restraint.

She said there was a strong odor of alcohol from Aguilar’s breath, her speech was slurred and she appeared confused and unsteady.

When she asked Aguilar to get out, she said Aguilar lost her balance.

The trooper noted numerous clues of intoxication after having her perform field sobriety tests.

In a search of Aguilar’s car, the trooper said she found a plastic container with loose marijuana, another container with marijuana cigarettes, and several marijuana cigarettes out in the open, and Aguilar handed her a medical marijuana card right after she stopped her car.

A man who arrived on the scene said he had told her not to drive, but she didn’t listen to him.