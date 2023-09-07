WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of an 11-year-old boy who was brutally murdered and then hidden in an abandoned car in 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder.

Stormy Johnson follows her former boyfriend Corey Trumbull to prison for the murder of Logan Cline, whose body was found near the Wichita Falls motel where they had been evicted.

Trumbull was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole 10 days ago.

Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday, September 7, 2023, to murder and tampering with evidence, a corpse. She got life for murder and 20 years for tampering, the maximum sentences for both. Her sentences will be served concurrently.

District Attorney John Gillespie said before the plea, he talked with Logan’s family members extensively, and it was agreed to pursue the pleas to spare them from another trial, especially for Logan’s sister, Lexi, during her senior year of high school.

Lexi witnessed much of the abuse and neglect of her brother by her mother and Trumbull and testified in Trumbull’s trial.

The plea deals Johnson agreed to prevent her from appealing either of the cases. She, however, will be eligible for parole in 40 years.