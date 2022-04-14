WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As attorneys make final preparations for a murder trial next week, the mother of the four-year-old victim was brought back from prison to possibly testify in the other defendant’s trial.

The other defendant, Migel Matthews, will be in jail during her jury trial for the murder of Christian Redmond in an alleged drunk driving accident.

Matthews is behind bars without bond, after being arrested this week for alleged violations of her previous bond.

Prosecutors said on numerous occasions she was drinking alcohol and getting into altercations.

Other witnesses subpoenaed include family members of the victim and also apparently the boy’s mother, Tyneshia Chatman, who is now in Wichita County jail with Matthews, brought here from prison Wednesday on a bench warrant.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday, April 18, in 78th District Court.

The state had made an effort to avoid trial with a plea offer in June of 2020, but her attorneys rejected the offer the next month.

Unlike the manslaughter charge Christian’s mother pleaded to for 15 years in prison, District Attorney John Gillespie decided to go for a little-used tactic in such cases, by obtaining an indictment for murder to replace the manslaughter charge.

Matthews’ attorneys have filed to have the jury set punishment if she’s found guilty, and also a motion to have probation considered as punishment.

Other witnesses subpoenaed by the state include a liquor store owner or employee and an expert on alcohol and drug impairment from Texas A&M.

Authorities said Matthews admitted she had been drinking shots before the crash that killed four-year-old Christian Redmond in December 2019 on Henry S. Grace Freeway.

Matthews’ attorney has filed a motion to suppress Matthews’ statement from her trial, alleging it was obtained illegally.

Prosecutors presented evidence this week that Matthews has been drinking since her release and, after drinking, had been involved in two violent altercations.

The victim’s mother, Tyneshia Chatman, pleaded guilty and is serving 15 years for manslaughter and two years on four counts of child endangerment.

Five of the seven occupants were ejected when the car wrecked and flipped after Matthews and Chatman picked the children up from school.

The difference in sentences between murder and the second degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter is 5 to 99 years or life for a murder conviction and 2 to 20 years for manslaughter.