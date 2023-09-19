WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a small boy whom police said refused to talk to them at the hospital in Fort Worth about how her son was injured last February has now been charged with making false statements to police.

An arrest warrant was served on Shelby Martinez, 30, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the apartment complex where the two-year-old boy was injured in February.

The boy’s father, Thomas Gates, was arrested in February, several days after he was stopped while rushing the boy to the hospital.

Police said Gates and Martinez tried to cover up how the boy suffered life-threatening internal injuries, burns and a lacerated liver.

Police said Gates told them a car, occupied by an unknown white female and male, had backed out of a parking spot at the Maverick on Maurine Apartments on Ridgeway and struck his son as he and his family were getting into their car. Police then interviewed Martinez and said her story was similar to Gates’ but differed in details.

Police determined the location they gave of the accident was incorrect and learned it actually happened across the street and that Gates had actually run over the boy as he was backing out.

Police said they located evidence, including blood, in the driveway.

Police allegedly tried to interview the boy’s mother at the hospital in Fort Worth but said she refused to talk.

They then said Gates told them he wanted to change his story and that he had accidentally backed over his son, who had run behind the car.

They said he was scared of getting into trouble and didn’t want to deal with the police at the hospital. Officers said two other children in the car at the time corroborated his second version.

Gates is out on bond on his charge.

Police said Martinez’s warrant on the same charge was served on September 16 when police making an unrelated call at her apartment complex made contact with her and discovered she had the warrant.