WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who endangered her two daughters and admitted using drugs while pregnant, is now going to do jail time after authorities said she admitted using drugs again while on probation.

Sharissea Dawn Young, 39, had nine months in state jail added to her five years probation. Prosecutors said she used meth and marijuana last year.

She was placed on probation in 2021 when her daughters tested positive for cocaine and meth and she also admitted using drugs while pregnant.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, the district attorney filed to dismiss a pending charge of failure to identify. Last November when Burkburnett officers were serving her arrest warrant for her violation they say she came to a window and gave a false name and said Young was not there.

Officers say they could hear a baby crying inside the home.

Later officers returned and say she was hiding in a closet and when asked why she gave a false name, she said she didn’t want to go to jail, and “had nothing to do with her child” if she was arrested.