WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother charged with endangering her children with meth in 2021, then again in 2022 makes a plea deal for probation and dismissal of one of the cases.

Shaquita Thomas, 29, will serve 5 years probation for endangerment of three children, ages 6 months, 2 years and 4 years. The second case from last August that was dismissed involved a 3-month-old who tested positive for multiple drugs, including meth and cocaine, as did Thomas.

The case she pleaded guilty to came after the three children under age 5 tested positive for meth in May 2021. Court records show from April 2021 to April 2022 Thomas tested positive 7 times for meth, cocaine, or marijuana.