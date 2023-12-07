WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mother of a three-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Precious Miricale Mclain is now on probation after endangering her child and being in possession of meth.

Mclain’s plea deal was for five years and is a deferred sentence. She was also assessed a $750 fine.

Child Protective Services notified police in August 2022 that, after they learned of possible drug use, they obtained orders for drug tests for both Mclain and her three-year-old daughter, and both tested positive for meth.

The other charge in the plea was filed in March 2023 when police said cocaine was found in Mclain’s bra after a traffic stop.