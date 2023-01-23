WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth.

According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment.

She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning had tested positive for meth and marijuana. The day after her test results came in, results came in for her three children showing they also all tested positive for meth.

Records show Browning was placed on 12 months probation in 2021 in Montague County for possession of marijuana. She also has a theft charge pending.