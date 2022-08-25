WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to prison for severely scalding her infant daughter in 2017.

Jessica Brashear pleaded guilty and will serve five years in prison for the second-degree felony of reckless injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The sentencing range for this charge is two-20 years in prison.

Jessica Brashear mugshot

The indictment alleged Brashear put her daughter in a baby bath with scalding water and did not immediately remove her, or continued bathing her.

In June of 2017, police were called to the emergency room about an infant that was brought in by ambulance.

The baby girl named Kenzie was flown to the Parkland Burn Unit in Dallas for treatment of 2nd-degree burns to 17% of her body.

Doctors said she suffered suspicious burns, blisters and peeled skin to the backs of her legs, buttocks, feet and ankles.

Police said Brashear told them the baby had soiled her diaper, so she took her to the bathroom and turned on the hot and cold faucets and filled the baby tub and put the baby in it without ever checking the temperature.

She said after a few seconds the baby began making noises, and she realized the water was too hot and took her out.

Police said she told doctors the baby was in the water one to two minutes.

Officers said Brashear called the baby’s father at work and told him she was on her way to the emergency room and that it was an accident. Police said both Brashear and the father told them the water in the bathroom had always been extremely hot and got hot as soon as it was turned on.

Police said the thermostat on the water heater was set at the maximum 150-degree temperature.

Prosecutors had filed notice that they would introduce extraneous offenses and bad acts from Brashear’s past if the case went to trial.

The list they submitted dates back to 2005 and includes alleged offenses or failure to protect previous children. The motion lists five previous children Brashear gave birth to from 2005 to 2014.