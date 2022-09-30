WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.

Instead of stopping, the motorcycle sped off through a gas station parking lot, then south on Holliday. The man then went south on US 287 at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. After taking the Windthorst Road exit, the motorcycle couldn’t make the curve near Hammon Road and hit the curb, throwing the driver about 40 yards.

The deputy said the driver was screaming in pain and said he hurt all over. After making sure he had no weapons, the deputy kept him still until paramedics arrived and took him to United Regional Hospital.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Sean Green, suffered a broken right wrist, a sprained ankle and multiple abrasions on his body and face, according to deputies.

Upon being released from the hospital, the man was transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Green also has about two dozen prior arrests and has two drug possession cases pending.