WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men Wichita Falls Police said led officers on a high-speed chase and a foot chase in the Maurine/Central Freeway area Monday afternoon now face multiple charges.

Nicholas Darcus and D’Metrius Brooks are charged with evading arrest, tampering with evidence, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Brooks is also charged with resisting arrest.

The chase began around 4:20 p.m. Monday, October 31, when officers tried to make a traffic stop on Central Freeway, northbound.

D’Metrius Brooks, Wichita Co. Jail booking photo

The Kia exited on Maurine and tried to avoid pursuing officers through residential streets. As the chase continued, police said the passenger, Brooks, tumbled out of the car, and the pursuing officer stopped while other officers continued pursuing the vehicle.

The officer said Brooks ignored commands to stop and fled on foot. The officer said he tried to take Brooks to the ground but could not because of Brooks’ size, so he delivered one kick to the peroneal nerve below his right knee, and Brooks went down and was taken into custody.

Nicholas Darcus, Wichita Co. Jail booking photo

Spike strips were deployed in front of the fleeing car, and it stopped at Avalon and Central Freeway, where Darcus was arrested.

A witness came up to officers and said the passenger threw a bag out of the window on Broadmoor, and police said they found a bag in the road containing more than 1,000 grams of meth.

Both suspects have lengthy arrest records.