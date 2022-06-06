WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The murder charge against one of the three defendants in a 2020 bar brawl has been dismissed on a motion from the district attorney.

Rosendo Espino had been set to go to trial Monday, June 6, for the murder of Evan Aleman outside O’Brien’s Sports Pub on North Scott.

But last week, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard dismissed the murder charge at the request of the D.A.

The motion stated Espino will still stand trial for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because prosecutors allege he instigated the altercation at the bar.

Espino’s attorneys, Anne Marie Gillespie and Bruce Patton of Dallas, had maintained since the case was filed Espino would be cleared of the murder, and that he had passed a polygraph exam by the Wichita Falls Police Department, which backed his statement he did not stab or kill anyone that night.

The other two defendants, Jorge Soto and James “Hollywood” Henderson are awaiting trial dates. They are also charged with aggravated assault and are out on bond.

The district attorney has notified the defendants’ attorneys that no plea deals are on the table.

Police said Aleman was stabbed in a brawl in the parking lot, and another man was also beaten and stabbed.

Police say Henderson admitted having a knife and passing it to someone else after the brawl but said he was drunk and doesn’t remember stabbing anyone.