WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A check welfare turned into a murder investigation after Wichita Falls Police Department found a body in a home on Brown Street.

Around 12:30 p.m., the WFPD was called to the 2100 block of Brown Street for a check welfare.

Arriving on scene, police found a deceased person in the house and foul play is suspected according to police.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene and is taking the lead on the investigation.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and are working to notify the family.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.