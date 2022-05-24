WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Murder suspect Ronnie Lang’s additional charge of aggravated assault came from another alleged assault in the same house five days before the murder, and in this case like the murder case, police say photos or video were recorded at the scene.

Police got a report of an assault victim at Kell West Hospital just before 11 p.m. on Monday, May 16. The male victim was treated for injuries to his head, face and arms.

Officers say he would not say who assaulted him but said it occurred because he was accused of messing around with his assailant’s girlfriend.

Police did a second interview of the victim this past Sunday.

This time, they say the victim identified the assailant as someone named R.J., a name Lang also goes by.

He said he was at the house on Brown, where murder victim Zachary Wood, Payton Collier and Lang stayed.

He said he had been talking to Collier and wanted a relationship with her and that Lang, her boyfriend, knew about it.

The victim said Lang pulled a handgun, pointed it at him and began hitting him in the head with it.

The assault was recorded and then sent to the victim’s brother.

Police say collier verified his account.