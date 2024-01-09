ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A naked intruder who broke into an Electra family’s home last summer and was fighting with the children’s father when police arrived was sentenced to prison.

Daniel Torres of Electra pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to one of his charges and was sentenced to three years behind bars for burglary. He had also been charged with indecency with a child, criminal mischief and assault.

On July 25, 2023, an Electra woman was home with her three children when a fully nude man broke through a window of their house on South Waggoner and began yelling and destroying things, according to police.

She said when her daughter picked up her phone to call for help, he ran into the bathroom and locked the door.

That’s when all four ran outside and the woman’s husband arrived home and found the intruder in the bathroom. He said the nude man charged at him, and they began fighting. He said he was able to get the man outside, where the fight continued until police arrived.