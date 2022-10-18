WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl.

Wichita County Jail booking

On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard.

After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 fentanyl pills and arrested 24-year-old Blake Cook. According to a release from WFPD, the pills weighed 110 grams.

Cook was booked into Wichita County Jail and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1B between four and 200 grams.

Cook bonded out of jail on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.