WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant is issued after a man with two pending assault charges, one involving a gun, fails to show up in court today.

Ryan Wright was supposed to appear for his hearing on aggravated assault in 89th District Court Thursday morning.

He was arrested last March on that charge, plus evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released after posting bail in October.

Police said he threatened to kick in the door of an apartment at Sun Valley Apartments and shoot his girlfriend, and later came back as she tried to get in her car and showed her a gun in his waistband.

Police found him under an overpass nearby and said he told them he never had a gun, but officers found a handgun hidden nearby.

Wright has another assault charge pending and three felony convictions.