WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy found an unrestrained newborn inside a car after a pursuit on the east side of Wichita Falls Saturday afternoon.

The deputy said the driver, Koolio Tobin, threw a gun out of the car during the chase that ended on Juarez Street on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

Tobin is jailed on several charges, plus a charge from October in which police said he took $3,400 cash from a car parked at a store.

The deputy said he tried to pull a 2007 Pontiac over at 14th and Scott after it pulled through the stop sign. He began pursuit when it failed to pull over and said the driver threw what appeared to be a handgun out the window at Welch and Cleaver, scattering ammunition when it hit the ground.

At Juarez and Bailey, he said a baggie was tossed out, and the car finally stopped on Juarez at an apartment. As he placed Tobin in custody, the deputy said he found the unrestrained newborn in the backseat.

The deputy said the baggie containing marijuana was found, but the object believed to be a gun was not found.

The burglary warrant out for Tobin was filed in October when police said a woman pulled into Zoom Zooms on Scott and left her Mercedes unlocked while she went inside.

Police said surveillance photos showed a man officers identified as Tobin taking a large white purse out of the car. The victim said the purse contained a money bag with $3,400 cash and a Michael Kors watch valued at $300.

Tobin was identified as the suspect by multiple officers after a surveillance photo was shared and also compared with previous jail booking photos.

Tobin has multiple arrests for unlawful possession of firearms, theft of firearms and assault.