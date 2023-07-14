WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly seven months after a car crash that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Toby Hasten, an Iowa Park man has been charged in connection to the fatal crash.

Jerry Ashton Tidwell, 23, of Iowa Park, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, July 13, 2023, and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle. He was released from jail the same day after posting his bonds which totaled $100,000.

The charges stem from a single-vehicle fatality crash near the intersection of Sheppard Access Road and Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls during the early morning hours of December 23, 2022, when a truck struck a concrete barrier at around 1 a.m., causing two of the occupants to be ejected.

Ultimately, Hasten did not survive the crash. Tidwell, who was driving the truck at the time of the crash, and the other occupant, Clayton Sanderson, also suffered injuries that required hospitalization as a result of the crash.

According to the affidavit, investigators concluded that Tidwell, Sanderson, and Hasten were at Buffalo Wild Wings for several hours on December 22, 2022. The investigator said after spending several hours there, Tidwell drove Sanderson and Hasten in his truck to the Waterhole.

The investigator said the three men stayed at the Waterhole for about an hour. They said Tidwell again drove Sanderson and Hasten to another local bar, this time heading to Woody’s Bar, located on Sheppard Access Road, just down the road from the Waterhole.

The affidavit said the three men spent about an hour at Woody’s, where they continued consuming alcoholic beverages. The investigator said the three men left Woody’s, with Tidwell again driving the other two occupants, and were allegedly headed back to the Waterhole.

According to the affidavit, Tidwell disregarded the stop sign posted at the intersection of Sheppard Access and Iowa Park Road and crashed into the cement barrier in front of the Corner Post Bar.

According to the affidavit, Hasten, who was seated in the backseat of the pickup and was not wearing a seatbelt, flew forward and struck his head on the roof of the pickup upon impact. He was then completely ejected from the pickup and landed on the ground. According to authorities, Hasten was not visibly bleeding.

The affidavit said Sanderson was seated in the front seat of the pickup and was also not wearing a seatbelt. Authorities said upon impact, Sanderson was only partially ejected through the windshield because his legs were crushed between the dashboard and the seat of the pickup.

Police said Sanderson was on the front of the pickup, bleeding severely.

According to the affidavit, Tidwell, the driver of the pickup, was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, authorities said the seatbelt disconnected from the mount at the time of the crash, allowing Tidwell to fly forward and strike the airbag as it deployed.

Authorities said Tidwell was not ejected from the vehicle, but his chest did strike the steering wheel of the pickup. They said he had a laceration on his hand, abrasions on his face, and lower abdominal and internal organ issues due to the seatbelt.

Since Tidwell was the driver of the pickup and investigators said he was intoxicated at that time, Tidwell was charged for the death of Hasten and the injuries to Sanderson that resulted from the crash.