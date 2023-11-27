NORTH TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A pair of jail escapees remain at large out of the North Texas area.

According to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, northeast of Dallas, inmates Ramon Perez and Raymond Ross escaped on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Officials said the pair were seen running off into the woods on video.

Perez was in custody for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm.

They are both presumed armed and dangerous, Fannin County officials said.

If you see either of the individuals, do not approach and call 911.